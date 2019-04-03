|
|
Mildred Lucille (Craig) Fisher
Milton - Mildred Craig Fisher, age 93, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She was born in Milligan, Florida on September 2, 1925, to the late Gordon and Ella Leigh (Wilkinson) Craig. She had resided in Milton, Florida, since 1946.
Mildred and her husband, F.M. "Bubba" Fisher, were married for 69 years. They were faithful servants of Jesus Christ and active members of First Baptist Church of Milton. During her church membership, she had sung in both the Adult Choir and the Golden Voices, taught girl's Sunday school class, worked with Girl's Auxiliary, held many leadership positions in WMU, and many other ministries. She had worked at the family's business, NuGrape/Fisher Bottling Company, worked as a teacher's aide in the school system, and worked at the Santa Rosa County Health Department. Mildred had been a longtime member of the Shakespeare Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bubba; her son, Craig; and her siblings, Sybil Craig, Ruby Brewer and Louis Craig.
Mildred is survived by her son Dusty (Diane) Fisher; three grandchildren, Jason (Holly) Fisher, Brandon Fisher and Candice (Cody) Taylor; and five great-grandchildren, Sarah Fisher, Ben Fisher, Grayson Fisher, Macey Fisher and Noah Taylor. She proudly wore a necklace with five pearl "peas" in a pod, one for each great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, in Bamberg Chapel at First Baptist Church of Milton, with Dr. David Spencer officiating. Honary Pallbearers will be the Fisher-Brown-Fischer Sunday School class.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Private Burial will be held at a later date and time. Lewis Funeral Home of Milton, has been entrusted with arrangements.
The Fisher family greatly appreciates the loving and compassionate care of Amy DeLapaz, the staff of the Forsyth House and the staff of Regency Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made, in Mildred's name, to the Florida Baptist Children's Home or to a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019