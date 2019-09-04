|
|
Mildred Marie Cochran
Milton - Mildred "Millie" Marie Cochran, 92, went home to be with our Lord on September 1, 2019. She was born in Allentown, FL on September 30, 1926. Millie was a member of First Baptist Church of Milton. She loved singing and traveling with the choir. She loved to laugh, sing and dance. She loved life and making new friends. Millie never met stranger.
Millie is survived by her husband, Morris Cochran; her 6 children: Marsha and Sam Damron, Janet and Richard McCollum, Vicki and Bill Rackley, Phil and Kathi Wright, Ruth and Dave Darden, Dean and Tammy Wright; also her 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Florine Reklinski; brother, Max and Eileen Bostic; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton.
Family, friends and others whose lives Millie touched are invited to a celebration of Millie's life to be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home in Milton.
Proverbs 17:22 "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones."
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019