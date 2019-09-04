Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Marie Cochran


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Marie Cochran Obituary
Mildred Marie Cochran

Milton - Mildred "Millie" Marie Cochran, 92, went home to be with our Lord on September 1, 2019. She was born in Allentown, FL on September 30, 1926. Millie was a member of First Baptist Church of Milton. She loved singing and traveling with the choir. She loved to laugh, sing and dance. She loved life and making new friends. Millie never met stranger.

Millie is survived by her husband, Morris Cochran; her 6 children: Marsha and Sam Damron, Janet and Richard McCollum, Vicki and Bill Rackley, Phil and Kathi Wright, Ruth and Dave Darden, Dean and Tammy Wright; also her 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Florine Reklinski; brother, Max and Eileen Bostic; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton.

Family, friends and others whose lives Millie touched are invited to a celebration of Millie's life to be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home in Milton.

Proverbs 17:22 "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones."
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now