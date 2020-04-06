Resources
Mildred Proffitt Dehn

Mildred Proffitt Dehn Obituary
Mildred Proffitt Dehn

Mildred Proffitt Dehn, 98, passed away peacefully at Azalea Trace in Pensacola, Florida on April 3, 2020. She was a resident of the emerald coast for more than 40 years. She had many friends and family who will remember her with love and affection

A memorial service will be held at a later date. National Cremation Society is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Azalea Trace Legacy Fund.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
