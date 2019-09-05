|
|
Miles Nathaniel Matthews, Jr., USAF, Ret.
- - CMSgt. Miles Nathaniel Mathews Jr. was born on February 28, 1927 in Homestead, PA to the parents of Miles Nathaniel Mathews Sr. and Anne Underwood Mathews. He passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 and was preceded in death by his brothers Frank and William Mathews.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Stella Reynolds Mathews; his daughter Barbara Rodgers; his step-children, Jackie Horton, Lawanda Bolton (Clinton) and Bobby Reynolds (Veronika); grandchildren; Hamil Harris, Franz Rogers, Wanda Rogers, Helen Moran and Traci McNeil; a very special niece Dorothy Palmer and a host of family and friends.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019