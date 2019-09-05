Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Resources
More Obituaries for Miles Ret.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miles Nathaniel Matthews Usaf Ret. Jr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miles Nathaniel Matthews Usaf Ret. Jr. Obituary
Miles Nathaniel Matthews, Jr., USAF, Ret.

- - CMSgt. Miles Nathaniel Mathews Jr. was born on February 28, 1927 in Homestead, PA to the parents of Miles Nathaniel Mathews Sr. and Anne Underwood Mathews. He passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 and was preceded in death by his brothers Frank and William Mathews.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Stella Reynolds Mathews; his daughter Barbara Rodgers; his step-children, Jackie Horton, Lawanda Bolton (Clinton) and Bobby Reynolds (Veronika); grandchildren; Hamil Harris, Franz Rogers, Wanda Rogers, Helen Moran and Traci McNeil; a very special niece Dorothy Palmer and a host of family and friends.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now