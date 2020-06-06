Miles Raymond Morris Sr.



Cantonment - Miles Raymond Morris Sr. (Buddy to some),76, Cantonment, Florida passed away on June 1, 2020 while fishing on the river. He died doing what he loved.



Miles was born in Brewton, Alabama to his parents, Johney Morris and Hattie-Mae Gaffney.



Miles was the youngest of 8 children. He spent his younger days helping to take care of his mother or building and taking things apart with his brother Frank. Even as a young boy Miles was an avid outdoors man. He loved turkey and deer hunting. When it wasn't hunting season, he was fishing.



Miles went to Elementary School at Wallace Elementary and Later attended school at T. R. Miller. As an adult he took up trade in Mechanics and attended several GM Training schools to become a Master Mechanic. He also taught himself and certified in taxidermy.



Around the age of 18 Miles' mother passed away and he moved to Arkansas to live with his brother Frank. It was in West Memphis Arkansas where he met the love of his life Linda Nelms and started a family. Miles could always be found fishing, hunting, working on his jeep, or napping in his recliner. He loved to spend time at his cabin that he built with his own two hands, and on his tractor moving piles of dirt from one side of the yard to the other. He was always lending a helping hand to family and friends whenever there was a need.



After having his son Myles Raymond Morris Jr. in 1965 the little family decided to move to Pensacola Florida. Miles spent the next 10 years working at was then known as Bob Salter Chevrolet. In 1975 he began his career at The University of West Florida, where after 35 years he retired as the Supervisor of Vehicle Maintenance.



Miles Morris has been a devoted member of the Pensacola Boulevard Church of Christ for 55 years.



Preceded in death by: His parents, Johnny and Hattie Mae-Morris; Brothers, Richard, Dewey, Frank, and Edgar Morris, and sisters; Amy Henry and Ida-Mae Morris.



Survived by his Wife, of 56 years Linda Dianne Morris; his Son, Myles Raymond Morris Jr. and his wife Dawn; Granddaughter, Savannah Jernigan and her husband Justin; Great Grandchildren, Lucy, Rhett, and Grady Jernigan; and Grand-dog Turner Jernigan; Sister, Eleanor Whittacker; and countless Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Pensacola Blvd Church of Christ. 10050 Pensacola Blvd. 32534. Reception to follow in the church fellowship hall.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the countless friends and family along with the Florida Wildlife Conservation, Escambia Search and Rescue, Klass Kids Foundation, Monroe County Rescue Squad, and the Escambia County Sheriff's office. Your kindness and tireless efforts are greatly appreciated.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.









