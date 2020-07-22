Minnie Andra Price



Elberta, AL - Minnie Andra Price, age 72, a resident of Elberta, Alabama passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.



She was retired from South Baldwin Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Bud" Price; daughter, Leslie Samantha Starr; brothers, John Cartwright and Brandon Cartwright.



She is survived by son, Chris (Tracy) Price, Elberta, AL; daughter, Lisa (Nick) Donovan, Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren, Dillon, Harley, Kaylin, Logan, Morgan, Colby and Kyle; great-grandson, Samuel Cole; other relatives and friends.



Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Elberta Public Cemetery.









