Minnie Andra Price
Minnie Andra Price

Elberta, AL - Minnie Andra Price, age 72, a resident of Elberta, Alabama passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

She was retired from South Baldwin Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Bud" Price; daughter, Leslie Samantha Starr; brothers, John Cartwright and Brandon Cartwright.

She is survived by son, Chris (Tracy) Price, Elberta, AL; daughter, Lisa (Nick) Donovan, Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren, Dillon, Harley, Kaylin, Logan, Morgan, Colby and Kyle; great-grandson, Samuel Cole; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Elberta Public Cemetery.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Rick Gagne & Staff
