Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Urquhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Black Urquhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Black Urquhart Obituary
Miriam Black Urquhart

- - Miriam Black Urquhart passed away on August 28, 2019. Her survivors are her husband Walter, her sons Trey and Mark, and grandson Collin. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00am Saturday September 7, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Pensacola FL with reception following in the parlor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Miriam by walking in the Pensacola Office on October 19, 2019 or by donating direct to the Association.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now