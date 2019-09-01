|
Miriam Black Urquhart
- - Miriam Black Urquhart passed away on August 28, 2019. Her survivors are her husband Walter, her sons Trey and Mark, and grandson Collin. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00am Saturday September 7, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Pensacola FL with reception following in the parlor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Miriam by walking in the Pensacola Office on October 19, 2019 or by donating direct to the Association.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019