Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
511 Woodland Drive
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Moneka Deanna Grace was born in San Angelo, TX on January 31, 1984. She graduated high school from Booker T. Washington in 2002, she received her Associates from Pensacola State College in 2004, and continued her education with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida in 2007.She was a first grade teacher at Cordova Park Elementary. She was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. Moneka is survived by 1 daughter Mylani Nicole Latson, mother Debra A. Briggs (Glenn), father Ray A. Grace, and two brothers Shawn Grace, Tyjuan Madison(Ash) and, a host a family and friends.

Sunset: March 11, 2019

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 511 Woodland Drive Pensacola, FL. 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
