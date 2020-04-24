|
Morris Edmond Rea
Pensacola - With the passing of Morris Edmond Rea on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Pensacola, FL., heaven gained a story-telling angel. He was born January 21, 1933, in Mer Rouge, LA. Morris was A Retired Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force. After retiring from the US Air Force, Mr. Rea worked as a foreman at the Pensacola Shipyard, and as an over the road truck driver with Florida Drum. He also worked at Chadborne Construction for several years. Later in life Mr. Rea enjoyed riding the bus to Cordova Mall for his daily mall walk. Mr. Rea was well known for his funny stories and his generosity. In the winter, Mr. Rea would carry extra gloves to give away to "people who needed them." Rarely did he go to any place that he didn't run across someone he knew. As Uncle Morris, he was known to the family as the "go-to guy," nephews and nieces knew him as the uncle who always had packs of gum to give to them. As a father, he was the rock of the family, the anchor. As Grandpa, he was full of love and enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren. He was always full of life, loved to tell the stories from the old days and tried to bring a smile to anyone's face he met. Morris passed away peacefully, knowing he is loved and remembered by so many.
Mr. Rea is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Helen Rea; and four siblings.
Mr. Rea is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy "Dot" Rea; Children, Marcia Rea, Regina Rea and Mark Rea (Lori); grandchildren, Camber Finley, Rilee Kennedy and Jase Kennedy; siblings, Betty Scoggins, John Rea and Alice Oden (Royce).
There will be an inurnment at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL, with full military honors. A celebration to honor and memorialize his incredible life will be held at a later date.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, sadly the viewing and any services are limited to immediate family. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020