1/1
Murphy McGhee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murphy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy McGhee

Mr. Murphy McGhee, age 70, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.

Mr. McGhee was a native of Atmore, AL, spent most of his adult life in Pensacola, FL (45 years) with his sister, Norma and has resided in Poarch, AL for a number of years. He was a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and attended the Atmore Apostolic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard McGhee, Sr. and Eula McGhee; step-mother, Erdeal Pennington; one brother, Hollie McGhee and three sisters, Margaret Owens, Norma Arnette and Clemie McGhee.

He is survived by one brother, Leonard McGhee, Jr. of Foley, AL; two step-brothers; two step-sisters; two nieces; five nephews; seven great nieces; ten great nephews and a host of cousins and other family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. David McNairn and Rev. Ray Ward officiating.

Burial will follow at the New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Bryan McGhee, Robert Gafford, Jamie Gafford, Matthew McGhee, Melvin McGhee and Jerrell Hollinger.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
9260 Highway 31
Atmore, AL 36502
(251)368-4540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved