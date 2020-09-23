Murphy McGhee



Mr. Murphy McGhee, age 70, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.



Mr. McGhee was a native of Atmore, AL, spent most of his adult life in Pensacola, FL (45 years) with his sister, Norma and has resided in Poarch, AL for a number of years. He was a member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and attended the Atmore Apostolic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard McGhee, Sr. and Eula McGhee; step-mother, Erdeal Pennington; one brother, Hollie McGhee and three sisters, Margaret Owens, Norma Arnette and Clemie McGhee.



He is survived by one brother, Leonard McGhee, Jr. of Foley, AL; two step-brothers; two step-sisters; two nieces; five nephews; seven great nieces; ten great nephews and a host of cousins and other family.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. David McNairn and Rev. Ray Ward officiating.



Burial will follow at the New Home Cemetery.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.



Pallbearers will be Bryan McGhee, Robert Gafford, Jamie Gafford, Matthew McGhee, Melvin McGhee and Jerrell Hollinger.



Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Alabama.









