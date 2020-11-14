1/1
Myla Poole
1967 - 2020
Myla Poole

Los Angeles, CA - Myla Jeter Poole, born June 12, 1967, of Los Angeles, California, died peacefully on November 5, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16th at Gracepointe Church, 2460 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, Florida.

Myla was born in Pensacola, FL, the youngest child of James Floyd Jeter and Mary Ann Jeter who preceded her in death. She was a talented singer, writer, and model.

She is survived by her son, Landon James Poole (Paris) of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Alana and Alessandro; sisters, Shannon Bell, Tonya Coronado, and Jamie Massey; and a host of family and friends who loved her.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
