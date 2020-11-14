Myla PooleLos Angeles, CA - Myla Jeter Poole, born June 12, 1967, of Los Angeles, California, died peacefully on November 5, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16th at Gracepointe Church, 2460 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, Florida.Myla was born in Pensacola, FL, the youngest child of James Floyd Jeter and Mary Ann Jeter who preceded her in death. She was a talented singer, writer, and model.She is survived by her son, Landon James Poole (Paris) of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Alana and Alessandro; sisters, Shannon Bell, Tonya Coronado, and Jamie Massey; and a host of family and friends who loved her.