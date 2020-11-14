Myra ScruggsPensacola, FL - Myra Scruggs passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, friend, and MawMaw to so many. She cherished time with family and friends and lived life to the fullest. She never met a stranger. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of sitting around Myra and Kenneth's table, or attending a 4th of July Bash, knows all too well what it feels like to be a part of the Scruggs' family. MawMaw made it a point to be at all her grandchildren's events. She will always be their number one fan. She made lifelong friends at Echo Lanes Bowling Alley, Brent Ballpark, and the Hadji Shrine.Myra is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth Scruggs; her two sons and daughter, Ray (Kim) Scruggs, Starla (Cheyenne) Reid, and Jack (Lisa) Scruggs; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Polk, Justin Reid, Janise Reid, Colby (Alyssa) Scruggs, Thumper Grice, Blake (Sommer) Scruggs, Leslee Scruggs, and Wyatt Scruggs; great grandchildren, McKenzie Alfred, Jayson Reid, Ember Polk, and Jeremiah Alvarez; sisters, Ava Reneau, Betty McNab, Doris Owens, Nina Rabe, and Sharlene (Don) Cox. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends whom she loved dearly.She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mattie Ethridge; her in-laws Raymond and Carolyn Scruggs; brothers, Orlan Ethridge, James Ethridge, Monroe Ethridge; sisters, Willodine Stokes and Charlie Nell Rogers; and special friend Billy Williams.The Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 16, 2020, at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, November 17, 2020, at Heritage Baptist Church, at 1:00 p.m. The Burial will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens following the service.The Pallbearers will be David Brock, Jeff Chavers, Terry Chavers, Steve Hall, Gary Peters, Wayne Peters, Steve Reneau, and Randy Stokes.A special thanks to Tracy at Kindred Care and Paula at Covenant Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hadji Shrine Transportation Fund.