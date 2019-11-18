|
|
Nancy Carol Porter
Pensacola - Nancy C. Porter, 76 passed away peacefully in Sacred Heart Hospice Care November 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dana Abercrombie and her brother Bobby Abercrombie. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Porter (Married 36 years) and sister Jean Noles (Harlon).
Her memorial service will be held Sunday December 1st in the Community of Christ Church, 3190 E. Olive Rd. at 2pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019