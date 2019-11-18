Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carol Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Carol Porter Obituary
Nancy Carol Porter

Pensacola - Nancy C. Porter, 76 passed away peacefully in Sacred Heart Hospice Care November 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dana Abercrombie and her brother Bobby Abercrombie. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Porter (Married 36 years) and sister Jean Noles (Harlon).

Her memorial service will be held Sunday December 1st in the Community of Christ Church, 3190 E. Olive Rd. at 2pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -