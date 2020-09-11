Nancy Hamilton Dungan



Milton - On Sunday, September 7, 2020, Nancy Hamilton Dungan of Milton, Florida, passed away suddenly at the age of 79 years.



Nancy was born September 30, 1940, in a rural home in Pace to Johnnie and Edith Hamilton. Growing up she was raised on a farm and enjoyed the great adventures and work ethic it required to work the farm.



Nancy graduated Milton High School in 1957 and attended Pensacola Jr. College. After High School she met and married the love of her life Chester Dungan, and they raised two sons, Randy and Andy.



Nancy was known for her love and avid knowledge of sports. She never missed a game that her kids or husband played in. The coaches, refs and umpires would not argue with Nancy. She knew the rules. She loved her FSU Seminoles up until the day she passed.



Nancy was passionate about her reading; she has read thousands of books, and was reading one book a week up until her passing. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found on the back porch reading her favorite book.



After her husband's passing, she became a dedicated employee of the Santa Rosa County Public Works Department. She retired in 2018 after 20 years of service.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Edith Hamilton; her husband, Chester Dungan; her son, Andy (Pam) Dungan; her great-granddaughter, Reign Dungan; and niece, Paula Hamilton.



Nancy is survived by her brothers, Johnnie (Cathy) Hamilton and Thomas (Juanita) Hamilton; her son, Randy Dungan; her grandsons, Douglas Dungan, Derek Dungan and Dennis Dungan; her great-grandsons, Damien Dungan, Caleb Dungan, Axl Dungan and Levi Dungan; niece, Jody Gilchrist; and her nephews, Zachery and Spencer Hamilton.



Her family will miss her dearly, the special messages, the never late birthday cards, the food dishes we all loved, her "Prince" music, her no-nonsense opinions, her memory, as well as, her continuous effort and desire to help others in the family.



Nancy never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be no services.



Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.









