Services
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lula Croley Chapman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lula Croley Chapman Obituary
Nancy Lula Croley Chapman

Tampa - Nancy Lula Croley Chapman September 22, 1940 - July 6, 2019, age 78, passed away July 6, 2019.

Nancy was born in Fayetteville, TN to Jessie Buford Croley and Grace Irene Scott. She attended Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in Miami Beach, FL in 1960. She worked in many hospitals and nursing homes in Fl and Al. She was a traveling nurse for the U.S. Prison system for several years. She would laugh and say she had met many famous people in a secure setting. Nancy was a loving mother and worked hard to provide for her three children. Weekdays were for work however weekends were for her children.

Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Michael Chapman and wife Carol; father, Jessie Buford and mother, Grace Irene Croley. She is survived by her beloved brother, Ray Croley of Pace, FL/Franklin, NC; son, Raymond Chapman, NJ; daughter, Melissa Chapman, Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Heather Hall, NJ, Crystal Chapman, Pensacola, FL, Keith Chapman, AL; two great grandchildren; loving first cousins and very special friend, Michael Scott.

Interment will be at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, Chumuckla, FL beside her Mother with Private Family Service as was her wishes.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now