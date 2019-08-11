|
Nancy Lula Croley Chapman
Tampa - Nancy Lula Croley Chapman September 22, 1940 - July 6, 2019, age 78, passed away July 6, 2019.
Nancy was born in Fayetteville, TN to Jessie Buford Croley and Grace Irene Scott. She attended Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in Miami Beach, FL in 1960. She worked in many hospitals and nursing homes in Fl and Al. She was a traveling nurse for the U.S. Prison system for several years. She would laugh and say she had met many famous people in a secure setting. Nancy was a loving mother and worked hard to provide for her three children. Weekdays were for work however weekends were for her children.
Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Michael Chapman and wife Carol; father, Jessie Buford and mother, Grace Irene Croley. She is survived by her beloved brother, Ray Croley of Pace, FL/Franklin, NC; son, Raymond Chapman, NJ; daughter, Melissa Chapman, Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Heather Hall, NJ, Crystal Chapman, Pensacola, FL, Keith Chapman, AL; two great grandchildren; loving first cousins and very special friend, Michael Scott.
Interment will be at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery, Chumuckla, FL beside her Mother with Private Family Service as was her wishes.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019