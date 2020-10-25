Nancy McGee Ward



Pensacola - Heaven has a new resident today, Nancy McGhee Ward. She passed on October 20, 2020. Nancy was born on January 29, 1939, the daughter of Harold and Elizabeth McGee. She had a brother Bill. She grew up on a farm near Bradley, Arkansas. She graduated from Bradley High School in 1957 and continued her education at Louisiana Tech University. There she met Paul Ward, the love of her life. They were married February 8, 1959and had a good marriage for over 61 years. They have 2 sons, Paul K (Jillian) Ward, Jr of Trinidad, West Indies and Kenneth C (Renee) Ward of Pensacola. They have two grandsons, Cameron and Les Paul, step-granddaughter Whitney (Alexon) and great granddaughter Ellie.



Growing up Nancy loved her family, her church friends, and the farm. She enjoyed her horses, horseback riding, water skiing with her dad and friends and playing basketball. As an adult she loved her family, friends, and her church families. She enjoyed teaching math in the public schools, teaching Sunday School, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, reading and especially her bible, her computer, cell phone and eating out with friends. She attended Grace Christian Church. She will be missed by family and friends. Nancy has requested no memorial services. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.









