Nancy Quinn Brown
Cantonment, FL - Nancy Quinn Brown, 82, full of spunk and love for life, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, July 23. She was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida where she most enjoyed family gatherings and taking care of her chihuahua, Jersey. Nancy never met a stranger. She was always up for making new friends and maintaining the lifelong friendships that she valued dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Madeline & Walter Quinn, and husband Bernard A. "Skippy" Brown. Nancy and Skippy married in 1970 and raised a loving family in Ensley, Florida, where they owned and operated the well-known Quality Auto Parts. Three daughters and a son, Denise Sanchez, Anthony Brown, Deanna Lucia (Tom), and Laurie Vincent (Timmy), gave her the beloved title of "Nanny" to eight grandchildren, Amanda Pierce, Dennis Pierce, Cody Brown, Sarah Brown, Nicholas Lucia, Brian Vincent, Kevin Vincent, and Jared Vincent, and eleven great grandchildren. Five sisters, as well as numerous nieces and nephews will cherish memories of her love forevermore. Visitation Tuesday, July 28, 5 to 7 p.m., and funeral services Wednesday, July 29, 10:30 a.m., Faith Chapel North, with Brother Ed Guernsey officiating. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
