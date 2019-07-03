|
|
Nancy S. Jones
- - Nancy S. Jones, closed her eyes for the last time on Monday, June 24th, 2019, after 90 years. Her wish granted, she passed away at her home in Dune Allen Beach, Florida.
Her crystal blue eyes were the color of the Gulf waters, she loved so dearly.
Nancy never met a stranger… she was known for her quick wit, beautiful smile and contagious laugh. She wanted more time… to sit on her dock, walk on the beach, find one more shell, stitch another quilt, one more dance with Aiden, and watch one more sunset.
She is survived by her four children, Nancy G. Jones, Susan K. Seltzer, Deborah J. Coble and Arthur H. Jones (Lauri), her granddaughter, Lindsay Seltzer-Avlas (Alex), granddaughter, Makena Masamoto, great-granddaughters, Aidan and Ashton Avlas and her granddog, Roanan Gold Trouble Coble.
Nancy S. Jones lived an extraordinary life. She will be missed.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
