Nancy Sarah McFarland Ranew



Milton - Nancy Sarah McFarland Ranew, 96 of Milton, passed away on July 14, 2020. Nancy was born August 17, 1923 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Pauline McFarland. She had three siblings, Elizabeth Hoffman (deceased), Janice Volz, and Donald McFarland, Jr. (deceased). Nancy moved to Jacksonville as a child. During WWII, she attended Jacksonville Vocational School and became an airplane mechanic. She spent two years at Buckingham Army Airfield repairing B-17, B-24, and B-25 aircraft. After the war, she earned a Bachelor's Degree at Florida State College for Women and began teaching. In 1951, Nancy married Richard Arsbon Ranew, Sr. (deceased). They had three children, Richard, Mary, and Alice. Most knew Nancy as a math and science teacher at Hobbs Middle School, where she taught for over 20 years, but Nancy also taught at Milton High School for 7 years, Milton's Canal Street School for 2 years, Eglin Air Base Elementary for 2 years, and the Bartram School for Girls for 1 year. As a teacher, she continued her own education by taking summer classes at Louisiana State University, the George Peabody College of Education, Chapel Hill University, and East Carolina University. She earned a Master's Degree from the University of West Florida in 1980. Nancy is survived by her sister (Janice), her son (Richard) her daughters (Mary and Alice), 8 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren.



Private services will be held. Eastern Gate Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store