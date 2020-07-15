1/1
Nancy Sarah McFarland Ranew
1923 - 2020
Nancy Sarah McFarland Ranew

Milton - Nancy Sarah McFarland Ranew, 96 of Milton, passed away on July 14, 2020. Nancy was born August 17, 1923 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Pauline McFarland. She had three siblings, Elizabeth Hoffman (deceased), Janice Volz, and Donald McFarland, Jr. (deceased). Nancy moved to Jacksonville as a child. During WWII, she attended Jacksonville Vocational School and became an airplane mechanic. She spent two years at Buckingham Army Airfield repairing B-17, B-24, and B-25 aircraft. After the war, she earned a Bachelor's Degree at Florida State College for Women and began teaching. In 1951, Nancy married Richard Arsbon Ranew, Sr. (deceased). They had three children, Richard, Mary, and Alice. Most knew Nancy as a math and science teacher at Hobbs Middle School, where she taught for over 20 years, but Nancy also taught at Milton High School for 7 years, Milton's Canal Street School for 2 years, Eglin Air Base Elementary for 2 years, and the Bartram School for Girls for 1 year. As a teacher, she continued her own education by taking summer classes at Louisiana State University, the George Peabody College of Education, Chapel Hill University, and East Carolina University. She earned a Master's Degree from the University of West Florida in 1980. Nancy is survived by her sister (Janice), her son (Richard) her daughters (Mary and Alice), 8 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held. Eastern Gate Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
8504799223
