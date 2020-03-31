|
Nancy Tobin
Charlotte - Nancy Campbell Tobin passed away peacefully in her home in Charlotte, NC on March 25, 2020. She is now in the eternal comfort of the Lord and reunited with her husband Jack.
She was born in Pensacola, FL and is survived by her sons Mark and Michael, their wives Beatriz and Maria, her grandson Andrew, and siblings Hargis and Fred. She treasured the relationships with her nieces, nephews and friends that evolved and grew throughout her lifetime.
Nancy was a mother, grandmother and the wife of a career Army officer. She was the glue who kept her family intact throughout eighteen relocations and military assignments. The two most important aspects of her life were faith and family. She was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and involved in many service oriented ministries, such as Mel's Diner preparing food for the homeless. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. As her sons became older, she engaged in various professional pursuits including real estate agent, bookkeeper and administrative assistant. She was meticulous in her work and known for the warmth and sincerity she brought to her professional relationships.
The measure of anyone's life is how they impact others. The messages the family has received since Nancy's passing include consistent themes of faith, humility, generosity, caring, insight, and a sharp wit. As a family, we are humbled by how many people who have responded to the news of her passing with the most powerful words, "We love her."
We are hopeful for a ceremony in the summer to honor Nancy's life. If you would like to be informed when this occurs, please respond to: [email protected]
Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020