Natalie E. Lariviere
Pensacola - Natalie E. Lariviere, 87, of Pensacola, FL., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
She was born February 7, 1933 on Danielson, CT to the late Joseph and Mary L. Charbonneau.
Mrs. Lariviere was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She retired from the Navy Exchange Procurement Office, Pensacola, FL., in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Raymond D. Lariviere.
Mrs. Lariviere is survived by her only son, Raymond D. Lariviere, Jr.
Funeral services will be private. As her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be joined with those of her husband's at Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5401 Corporate Woods Drive, #100, Pensacola, FL., 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020