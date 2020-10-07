1/1
Ned Wernick
1923 - 2020
Ned Wernick

Pensacola - Ned Wernick, age 96, peacefully passed away at his Pensacola home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Ned was born December 21, 1923 in New York City, NY to Max Wernick and Katherine Teitelbaum.

A proud US Marine air crewman and US Air Force officer, a devoted husband and father, a talented craftsman, and a friend to all, Ned is survived by wife Suzanne, his sons Max (Mary Ann) and Joel (Lyndy), and daughters Linda Del Carlo and Amy Braden, together with eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Florida 32506, www.oaklawnfunerals.com






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
8504532321
