Ned Wernick
Pensacola - Ned Wernick, age 96, peacefully passed away at his Pensacola home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Ned was born December 21, 1923 in New York City, NY to Max Wernick and Katherine Teitelbaum.
A proud US Marine air crewman and US Air Force officer, a devoted husband and father, a talented craftsman, and a friend to all, Ned is survived by wife Suzanne, his sons Max (Mary Ann) and Joel (Lyndy), and daughters Linda Del Carlo and Amy Braden, together with eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Florida 32506, www.oaklawnfunerals.com