|
|
Nellie Kuester Frey
Gulf Breeze, FL - Nellie Kuester Frey, 92, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Nell was born and raised in Pensacola, the youngest of a large and loving family. To her family, she was known as "Aunt Toodie" or simply "Granny."
Nell was a graduate of Pensacola Catholic High School. She remained in Pensacola until a Naval Officer and dentist Dr. Lawrence "Bill" Frey swept her off her feet; they were married in 1949. They traveled the country together, eventually settling back down in Nell's beloved hometown.
Nell devoted her entire life to caring for those she loved. Her warm smile and kind heart provided a sense of home for both family and friends. She was the kind of mother and grandmother who never missed a ball game or dance recital.
Nell was known for her elegance, grace and charm. She had a way about her that drew people into her life. Her compassion and loyalty led to many cherished friendships over the years.
She was an avid golfer and member of Pensacola Country Club and Tiger Point Country Club. Her volunteer work included St. Vincent de Paul Society Thrift Store and St. Ann Catholic Church.
Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lawrence "Bill" Frey with whom she shared 66 years of loving marriage; her parents, Oscar Manuel and Mary Eulalie Kuester; beloved siblings, Leo Paul Kuester, Cecile "Tiny" McGrew, Emily "Dolly" Lybrand, Genevieve "Jenny" Bizzell and Manuel "Bud" Kuester; and beloved sister-in-law, Jeanette Mitchell Zarach.
Nell is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Frey (Vance) and Barbara Woodsmall (Don); five grandchildren, Michael Lawrence Stolfi, Natalie Stolfi Shearlock, Margaret Stolfi, York Woodsmall Dixon and Pierson Woodsmall; great grandchildren, Coralyn Nell Stolfi, Margaret Piper Shearlock, Roman Lawrence Stolfi, Kelly Frey Shearlock, and Archer Lee Dixon; and over 15 beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:30am until a Memorial Mass at 11:00am Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Gulf Breeze with Fr. Thomas Kennell celebrant. A reception will follow the services.
She will be inurned at Barrancas National Cemetery in a Private Family Ceremony.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Dr. Amos Prevatt for a lifetime of care, and the nurses and staff of Covenant Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Project Koru, a foundation supporting young adult cancer survivors, 5960 SE 23rd Ave. Portland, OR 97202. www.projectkoru.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019