Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home
1 Bullsboro Drive
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4723
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home
1 Bullsboro Drive
Newnan, GA 30263
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home
1 Bullsboro Drive
Newnan, GA 30263
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens
Pensacola, FL
Resources
Nevelyn Mae Mathis Bradley Obituary
Nevelyn Mae Mathis Bradley

Franklin - Mrs. Nevelyn Mae Mathis Bradley, age 92 of Franklin, passed away at her residence on April 5, 2019. She was born in Pensacola, Florida on May 22, 1926 to the late Warren M. Mathis and Nancy Charity Pittman Mathis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Willie Clifford Wolfe and Charles Edward Bradley; brothers, Clarence Mathis, Clinton Mathis, Hamon Mathis, and Aaron Mathis; sister, Ruby Magnasco.

Surviving are her daughters, Shirley Stepherson, Sandra (Bill) Burgess, and Patricia Scott (Jeff); stepsons, Ricky Bradley (Darlene), Lee Bradley, Jimmy Bradley and Bobby Bradley; ; stepdaughters, Kathy Hopkins (Bruce), Donna Burge (David), and Gail Bradley; 7 grandchildren, 22 step grandchildren, 21 step great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren. 22 step great great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Higgins Hillcrest Chapel with Alan Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until service time. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens in Pensacola, Florida. Online condolences may be sent through our webiste, www.HigginsFuneralHomes.com. Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home, 770-253-4723.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
More Information
