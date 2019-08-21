|
|
Nicanor Marquez Lucas, Jr.
Pensacola - Nicanor Marquez Lucas, Jr. was born in Tondo/Manila, Philippines on June 21, 1939. He joined the United States Navy on November 9, 1962. While stationed on shore duty at NAS Pensacola, he met the love of his life, Ruby Josephine Hood, and they married on February 22, 1965. Shortly afterwards, Mr. Lucas left the USN to serve in the United States Air Force until his retirement from the military in 1975. He then began his employment with the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 2001.
Mr. Lucas displayed a humble dedication and commitment to everything he did, and this is especially evident with his family. For him, they are his greatest life's accomplishment.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruby J. Lucas. Sons: Nicanor (Marni) Marquez Lucas, III & his wife Debbie; Rex Lucas & his wife Michelle; Adam Lucas & his wife Pamela; Erik Lucas & his fiancée Amanda. Daughters: Rhonda Shear & her husband William; Christy Jensen & her husband Christopher; Chrissy French & her husband Hulon; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. His was a life full of love and he will be sorely missed.
"My eyes are full of rain, my heart full of thunder; and he was the lightning that illuminated my world." -Ruby J. Lucas
We will lay him to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery August 23, 2019, we will be meeting at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 10:30, leaving in a procession at 11:00.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019