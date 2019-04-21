Resources
Nicholas Georges


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas Georges Obituary
Nicholas Georges

Pensacola, FL - Nicholas J. Georges, 93, passed away at home surrounded by family on April 8, 2019.

He was born on January 28, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and graduated from the Carnegie Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical and aeronautical engineering. He went to work for Allis-Chalmers and was among a select group of engineers to work at Princeton University on first-generation fusion reactors.

Following his assignment at Princeton, Mr. Georges worked for Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh in the Nuclear Power division. He later transferred to the company's plants in Pensacola and Tampa, designing and building nuclear-powered electrical generating facilities around the world. He was the holder of multiple patents.

Mr. Georges was a veteran of the Army Air Corps in World War II where he served as a radar mechanic on the P-61 Black Widow night-fighter. He trained for dangerous missions to set up radar installations in Japan prior to the planned U.S. invasion. Though the mission wasn't necessary, Mr. Georges served in occupied Japan.

He was an avid golfer at the Pittsburgh Field Club and Pensacola Country Club for many years, enjoyed early morning breakfasts and friends at The Coffee Cup and was a devoted reader of all things Clive Cussler.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Helen; sons, Trent (Kathy); Scott (Aloha); and daughter, Maria (Gary) Sease. He was also blessed with a grandson, Grant; and a granddaughter, Khyen.

There will be no visitation or funeral service per his wishes.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
