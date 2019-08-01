Services
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nidia Earley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nidia Rose Earley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nidia Rose Earley Obituary
Nidia Rose Earley

Pensacola - Nidia Rose "Miss Nidia" Earley 83 expired July 25. She is survived by her husband Rollie W. Earley, Jr., children Ligia, Rollie, III & Rose Earley four grandchildren four great grand children as well as numerous other relatives & friends A Rosary will be said Friday 11 am followed by a Mass of Christian burial 12 noon at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors with BENBOE FUNERAL HOME directing. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to St. Joseph's Clinic 140 Government St. Pensacola 32501
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nidia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now