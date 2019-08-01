|
Nidia Rose Earley
Pensacola - Nidia Rose "Miss Nidia" Earley 83 expired July 25. She is survived by her husband Rollie W. Earley, Jr., children Ligia, Rollie, III & Rose Earley four grandchildren four great grand children as well as numerous other relatives & friends A Rosary will be said Friday 11 am followed by a Mass of Christian burial 12 noon at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors with BENBOE FUNERAL HOME directing. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to St. Joseph's Clinic 140 Government St. Pensacola 32501
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 1, 2019