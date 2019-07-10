|
|
Nina (Nikki) Katheryn McMurray
Pensacola - Nina (Nikki) Katheryn McMurray, beloved sister, aunt, friend and "Granny Bear" passed away on June 1, 2019. Nina was born on July 17, 1948, in Springhill, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents Frederic and Eleanor McMurray, and four brothers, Ken, Bruce, Harry and Rick. Nina owned and operated a successful seafood restaurant, Bluefin's in Perdido Key, Florida, from 1986 to 1991, remembered for it's delicious seafood, welcoming atmosphere, and wonderful friendships. Nina also worked for Lab Corp for many years, retiring in 2016.
Nina was an amazing person, loved by everyone. She loved music, books, family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, saw only good in others and would do anything for anyone.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Melinda Bramley, Susan McMurray, brothers Don McMurray (Meredith), Mark McMurray. Her beloved nieces and nephews Katie Mac (Dwight), Michael McMurray, Scott McMurray, Sean McMurray (Christy), Cindy Sassin (Greg), Shelly Bramley, Jennifer Willows (Brendon), Creighton McMurray, Tiffany Altemose (Matt), Nick McMurray, Rick McMurray (Courtney), Eric McMurray, Kendel Driggers (Dustin) and numerous great nieces and great nephews who all loved her dearly. She was also loved by and will be missed by J.D. Casey, Leah Casey Kimerer and Sean Casey who called her G. B., (Granny Bear).
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Nina at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Florida, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11am. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 10, 2019