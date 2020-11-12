1/1
Norma Anderson
1932 - 2020
Norma Anderson

Pace - Norma Jean Anderson, age 88, of Pace, FL., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November, 11, 2020. Norma was born in Mesquite, TX to the late Homer and Lucille Taylor. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, the Honorable William H. Anderson and a brother, Homer Taylor. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed traveling and doing a little gambling in her spare time, but above all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include, her four sons, David (Beverly) Anderson, of Houston TX., John Anderson, of Milton, FL., Jeffrey (Robin) Anderson, of Pensacola, FL. and James (Glenna) Anderson, of Molino, FL.; six grandchildren, Michael Anderson, Linda Anderson, Lee (Sarah) Anderson, Chelsea Anderson, Amanda (Stephen) Waguespack, and Taylor Anderson; Six great-grandchildren, Aidan Anderson, Audrey and Scarlett Trouche, and Presley, Cohen, and Casen Waguespack; a brother, John Taylor; a sister-in-law, Ramona Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Mr. Jeff Padgett, officiating. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park . Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport BLVD, Pensacola, FL.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of Covenant Hospice Impatient and Palliative Care Center.





Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
NOV
14
Service
01:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
