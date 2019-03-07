|
Norma Delores Smith
Pensacola - Norma Delores Smith, 90 expired Friday, March 1, 2019. Mrs. Smith was a retiree of Gayfers (Dilliards).
She was preceded in death by her son Jerome Smith. She is lovingly survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Brenda & Wade Johnson & Katryna Smith, grandsons Carlos Williams & Damian Frye as well as numerous other relatives & friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor LuTimothy May officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery with BENBOE FUNERAL HOME directing. Viewing is Friday, noon-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019