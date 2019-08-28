|
Norma Lillian Kast Grimes
Molino - Norma Lillian Kast Grimes was born Mar. 4, 1937 and joined Heaven's Choir singing hymns of praise to her precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Mon., Aug. 26, 2019.
Norma was well known in the Barrineau Park Community as a charter member of Berean Bible Assembly and charter member of the Barrineau Park Historical Society. She and Alton, her husband, started A & N Blueberry Farm in the early 80's and enjoyed the company of the many people who came to pick by inviting them to sit in their large gazebo with its many swings. She is remembered lovingly by many children she babysat over 25 years.
Norma is remembered by her children as a devout Christian mother who loved her family and people, in general, especially children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alton J. Grimes; mother and father, Clayton and Lottie Kast; granddaughter, Laura D. Myrick; and brothers, Tharrel Kast and Dalton Kast.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Ronald) Crutchfield; son, Gary (Jessica) Grimes; daughter, Margaret (Shelby) Nall; grandkids, April (Adam) Glass, Eli (Sarah) Miller, Richard Grimes, Eva Grimes, and Linsey Myrick; great grandkids, Anthony, Kyleigh, and Natalie Glass and John Parker, Ellison, and Lillian Miller; brother, Phillip (Juanita) Kast; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10AM, on Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 at Victory Assembly of God with Rev. Ken Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Pugh's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5PM to 7PM on Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019 at the church
Thank you to all the nursing staff and everyone who lovingly cared for her at Arcadia Health and Rehab. and Covenant Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Gary Grimes, Eli Miller, John Parker Miller, Adam Glass, Anthony Glass, Ronald Crutchfield, and Henry Heibert.
Phillip Kast and Shelby Nall will serve as honorary bearers.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019