Norman Frederick Charles Lowndes
Milton - The world renown professional wresting legend Norman Frederick Charles Lowndes a member of the Royal Kangaroos Championship Tag Team (as Sir Norman Frederick Charles III), age 78, of Milton, Florida, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born July 25, 1941, in Droylsden England, he was the son of the late Arthur Lowndes and Lucy (Pixton) Lowndes.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann Rosa Lowndes; along with two children, son, Adrian Lowndes of Milton, Florida, and daughter, Tina Carter of Jay, Florida; five grandchildren, Cody Carter, Cheyenne Carter, Christian Carter, Syler Lowndes and Bryson Lowndes; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Norman Lowndes will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019,at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel (6405 Highway 90 West, Milton, FL 32570). Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery (6208 Stewart St, Milton, FL 32570).
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019