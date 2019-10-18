|
|
Norman L. Richards
Norman L. Richards, noted research scientist, environmental activist and popular college lecturer, passed away peacefully on October 27 in Gulf Breeze, FL with his family at his side. Born in New London, Connecticut on April 11, 1935 to Walter and Marion Richards, "Norm" was fascinated by the biological sciences from early childhood and an outstanding student at Buckley and then at the new New London High School, where he was in the second graduated class in 1953. An outstanding athlete as well, he won the state cross country championship in 1952 and led his team to an undefeated season, cheered on by schoolmate Marilyn Onuparik who, in 1956, would become his wife for the next 63 years.
Offered athletic scholarships at several universities, he chose UConn where he was already friendly with several senior faculty members of the biology department. He received his BA in 1957 and his MS in 1959 and spent the next 10 years as a research scientist for several technology companies before earning his PhD at the University of Rhode Island in 1970.
By then he had joined the U.S. Public Health Service Corps and was quickly promoted to captain while working at Marine Environment Research lab in Kingston, RI. During his 20-year career with the PHS, he worked at facilities in Washington, D.C. and Florida, organizing the mission and structure of the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Research and Development, serving on the Western European energy consortium and research exchange and as project officer on Poland's research on microbial desulfurization of coal. He organized international conferences on environmental global pollution and served as project officer on off-shore oil drilling and shale oil national programs
After his retirement from the PHS, Dr. Richards moved back to the New London area and served first as environmental advisor to the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe's Foxwood Casino and then, from 1995 to 2005, as Administrator of the Mohegan Environmental Protection Department of the Mohegan End Destination Resort. While with the Mohegan Resort he developed emission modeling and environmental assessment programs and solar electrolysis and hydrogen generation for use in hybrid fuel cells.
In 2005, Dr Richards returned to his home in Gulf Breeze, FL, where he trained the Governor's staff on strategic planning for greenhouse gas reduction and served on the Green Building Council's board of directors and as program chair developing conferences. He also taught environment science classes at University of West Florida, as he had at Connecticut College and the University of New Haven.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; his three daughters: Ruth Ryan (Glenn) of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Hilery Richards of East Lyme, CT and Wendy Rushing (Calvin) of Chickasaw, AL and his son, Robert Miller, New Braunsfeld, TX. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren to whom he imparted his great love and nature and science.
A Memorial Service will be held for Dr. Richards at 11:00 on October 26,2019 at St. Frances of Assisi Episcopal Church, 1 St. Frances Drive, Gulf Breeze, Florida. Contributions in his memory can be made to the church or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019