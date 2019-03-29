Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for N.R. Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

N.R. (Jack) Gardner


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
N.R. (Jack) Gardner Obituary
N.R. "Jack" Gardner

Pensacola, FL - N. R. "Jack" Gardner, 83, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home after a battle with COPD.

Jack was born in Conecuh, County, Alabama, on November 3, 1935, but lived most of his life in Pensacola. He was the son of Jones Franklin and Ruth Peavy Gardner. Jack attended local schools and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1954. He attended the University of Florida and graduated from Auburn University.

Jack was employed as a salesman for Monsanto for many years where he honed his skills as a successful salesman. He then started his own Insurance Agency and after a time, sold it and went to work for Fisher-Brown Insurance Agency, as an associate until his retirement.

He is predeceased by his parents and many beloved cousins.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Joan Gardner, with whom he spent many happy and loving years, and for whom he was a dedicated caregiver for the past 6 months.

Jack's four loving daughters also survive him. They are Nancy (Greg) Wilson, Tammy (Ted) Crane, Joan (Steve) Anderson and Theresa Gardner; along with his grandchildren, Ashley and Drew Wilson, Tyler, Travis and Frances Crane and Doug Anderson; step children, Kathleen (Anthony) Mann and Skip (Kristen) Wax; their children, Jennifer and Jessica Bryant and Connor and Ryan Wax.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Autrey officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now