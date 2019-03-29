N.R. "Jack" Gardner



Pensacola, FL - N. R. "Jack" Gardner, 83, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home after a battle with COPD.



Jack was born in Conecuh, County, Alabama, on November 3, 1935, but lived most of his life in Pensacola. He was the son of Jones Franklin and Ruth Peavy Gardner. Jack attended local schools and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1954. He attended the University of Florida and graduated from Auburn University.



Jack was employed as a salesman for Monsanto for many years where he honed his skills as a successful salesman. He then started his own Insurance Agency and after a time, sold it and went to work for Fisher-Brown Insurance Agency, as an associate until his retirement.



He is predeceased by his parents and many beloved cousins.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Joan Gardner, with whom he spent many happy and loving years, and for whom he was a dedicated caregiver for the past 6 months.



Jack's four loving daughters also survive him. They are Nancy (Greg) Wilson, Tammy (Ted) Crane, Joan (Steve) Anderson and Theresa Gardner; along with his grandchildren, Ashley and Drew Wilson, Tyler, Travis and Frances Crane and Doug Anderson; step children, Kathleen (Anthony) Mann and Skip (Kristen) Wax; their children, Jennifer and Jessica Bryant and Connor and Ryan Wax.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Autrey officiating. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary