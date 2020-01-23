|
Obediah Bonham
Obediah Bonham was born August 6, 1945 in Snow Hill Alabama, Wilcox County. He was the "THIRD BLESSING" to Samuel and Eula Mae Bonham. Obediah Bonham (Obie as he is lovingly known) was the youngest brother of "Five Blessings" three boys and two beautiful girls. Obediah transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.
He began his education at Jehovah Lutheran School. Later he attended schools in the Escambia County School System and graduated with the Booker Taliaferro Washington High School's class of 1963. After graduation he continued the military tradition of his father and brothers by enlisting in the United States Navy in June 1964. Obediah was honorably discharged in 1967.
Obediah Bonham's life and legacy will be forever remembered by his two daughters- Kathy Jeanette and Christopher Lee, Crystal Faye and Pastor Eric Mitchell, Pensacola, FL; one son- Matthew Bonham, Pensacola, FL.; one brother- Pastor Samuel and Thelma Bonham, Sumter, SC.; two sisters - Hazel and Walter Davis, Margaret Bonham Pierce, Pensacola FL.; son-in-law, Jeffrey King, Pensacola, FL.; he had six grandchildren; an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Those who transitioned prior to Mr. Bonham were his parents, Samuel and Eula Mae Bonham; brother and sister-in-law, John and Diane Bonham; daughter, Karen Bonham King. Obediah will be greatly missed!
There will be a public viewing Friday January 24, 2020, 12:00 Noon - 9:00 PM at the funeral home. The "Celebration of Life" will be Saturday January 25, 2020, 11:00 AM with a public viewing starting at 10 AM at First Assembly of God 4301 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020