Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Wake
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
625 North "D" Street
Pensacola, FL
View Map
1931 - 2019
Odessa Crowe Hill Obituary
Odessa Crowe Hill

Pensacola - Odessa Crowe Hill was born on May 26, 1931 in Monroeville, Alabama to Deacon Alfred and Annie Mae Crowe. The family united with the Antioch Baptist Church. In 1950, she married the late Matthew Hill. She was an educator for 35 years in the Escambia county public school system. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dea. Alfred and Mrs. Annie Mae Crowe; a sister: Lurlean Clayton and two brothers, James Crowe, and Alfred Crowe Jr. She is survived by a son, Jerry Hill Sr. (Patricia), daughter, Sylvia (Robert Jr.) Franklin; her loving grandchildren: Jerry Hill Jr., Eric Hill, Tiffanie (Tim) Nickson, Anthony (Elisabeth) Sangfield II, and Reynelda Franklin; her precious great-grandchildren: Triniti Sellers, Tim J. Nickson Jr., Christian Franklin, LaQuinton Franklin, Kingston Franklin, Diontae Franklin, Mathaya Hill, Rashaun Hill, Ariana Sangfield, and Ashton Sangfield; three sisters: Freddie Humdy (Cecil), Vergousteen McDowell; Mary "Edna" Gibson; one sister-in-law, Corine Monroe; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Hill Jr. and Roosevelt Hill. A special nephew, Elder Curtis Douglas. Her favorite student, Bishop Leon Rankins III. Three close friends, Barthalia Thurman, Mable Young, and Jean Marie Jones. Special thanks to Dr. Percy Goodman and his wife Toni; Sonja Summers, PA; Gulf Breeze Primary Care; Guardian Pharmacy of Northwest Florida; her devoted caretakers: LaWanda Dunlap, Tanisha Burnett, Reynelda Franklin, Debra Thomas, Jackie Johnson, Eretha Dillard, Carolyn King, Pastor Beverly Brooks, Ella Bivins, Bonnie Edler, Daisy Bonner, Debra Spencer, Easter Welch, Cynthia Hartley, Ann Hughes, Michelle Kornegay, Bennaya Clark, Cecillia Pressley, Tonia Robertson, Darlene Saulsberry, Gretchen Welch, and Veronica Hill. The Wake will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6 pm to 7 pm at Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Monday, September 23, at 10:30 am at the Antioch Baptist Church, 625 North "D" Street, Pensacola, FL . Coordinators, Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home, Bishop Leon Rankins III, CEO of ACTS Reentry Pensacola and CF Creates Designs.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
