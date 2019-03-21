Ola Mae Flowers Hires



Pensacola - Ola Mae Flowers Hires, 90 years old, passed away on March 17, 2019. Ola, the daughter of Jesse and Lila Flowers, was born and raised in Pensacola. She graduated from Pensacola High School and went to Jacksonville, Florida where she obtained her college degree. She was employed with Newport Industries in Pensacola before starting her decades long career with the Federal Aviation Administration. She was passionate about her job, but not as passionate as she was about her family. When Ola returned home from college, she met Daniel Hires and instantly fell in love. They were married in 1951 and raised three daughters, Linda, Diane, and Cindy. She had four grandsons, one granddaughter, and six great grandchildren. She loved her family deeply.



Ola is predeceased by her husband Daniel, daughter Linda, grandsons Ben and Todd, and sister Patricia.



She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Cindy; grandsons, Mathew and Ryan; granddaughter, Kelly; great grandchildren; sister, Joann (Marvin); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.



BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019