Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Olga M. Villo


1929 - 2019
Pensacola - Olga M. Villo, 90, of Pensacola, FL, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Olga was born in Panama City, Panama in 1929 and lived a very full life. Considered an "only male career" she became the first female aviator in Panama and never gave up that she would reach her full potential. She was a "Very" strong woman, who strived to help others, putting smiles on their faces. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. Mother, with dual responsibilities of being "father and mother" kept her children on the right path and was always there for them. She moved to the United States so that her children would receive a better life, full of opportunities. She leaves her loving and precious memories to be adored by her beloved children, Mario (Mari) Garcia, Fatima "Telly" (Chris) Vaughn and Constatino "Conty" (Sheyla) Papatsoris. Her beautiful Grandchildren Jerylee, Jays, Jonathan, Katrina, Chelsea, and Nickolas, as well as her great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, FL 32504 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1pm. Family will receive friends from 12-1pm. You may Express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
