Olivia England Goodman
Pensacola - Olivia England Goodman, 40, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was born on April 6, 1979, and the world instantaneously became a better and more loving place. Olivia was born at Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX to her parents Liz and Tom England. They were both in the Navy and Olivia, and her brother Josh, got to see a lot of the country as they grew up in Texas, Alabama, Ohio and Arizona. Olivia was always extremely bright, intelligent and eager to learn. She received an Exercise Science degree from Auburn University, a Liberal Studies degree from Arizona State University, in which she graduated Magna Cum Laude, and a Master's in Administration from Northern Arizona University.
The only thing that could take her away from her best friend and family in Arizona was Scott Goodman, who was her favorite person and one true love. They built a beautiful life, home and family in Pensacola, FL. They had too many adventures to count as they traveled the world together exploring new places. They loved going to their spot at the beach and most of all they loved every second with their babies- Stormy, Ebony, Ivory, Sadie, Harvey, Mac and Jeter.
She was an athlete, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Functional Movement Trainer, Life Coach and business owner. As her clients from GoodFit would say, "We don't just come to get in shape, we come because she takes care of our minds and hearts too." She loved her work and her clients, and many became her chosen family.
One of her most impactful roles and passions was being an advocate for cancer patients and survivors across the country. She learned a lot through her own experience with cancer and she was always willing to help anyone, whether that meant giving a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, or advice on how to choose the best course of treatment; she was there for strangers and friends alike.
Olivia was a daughter, sister, cousin, niece, wife, god-mother, sister-in-law, friend and soul-sister to many. She will be with us forever…if you need to talk to her, she's still listening and watching over you. The best way to honor Olivia is to try to live life like she did- stay present in the moment, try new things and don't be afraid to fail and forgive easily.
Memorial Visitation will be held 2:00pm until a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, with Don Winslett celebrating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Olivia Goodman to: www.dana-farber.org, www.pensacolahumane.org, or a .
The family want to extend special thanks to Sacred Heart Hospital, Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center at Sacred Heart Hospital, and especially to Dr. Tarek Eldawy, Medical Oncologist, for their exceptional care and compassion over the last 7 years.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019