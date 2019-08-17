Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
Onie Jean Stuckey Graham


1931 - 2019
Onie Jean Stuckey Graham Obituary
Onie Jean Stuckey Graham

Pensacola - Onie Jean Stuckey Graham, 88, of Pensacola, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 8, 1931, in Atmore, Alabama. She was retired from numerous positions she held throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Alton (Pee Wee) Graham; her son, Bruce O'Neil Graham; her parents, George Leroy and Jesse Grey Stuckey; and two sisters, Bessie and Opal.

She is survived by her children, Wendell Stephen Graham of Pensacola, FL, Janet Lynn Graham of Pensacola, FL and Debra Hurst of Alexandria, VA.; daughter-in-law, Joy Findley; four grandchildren, AJ Graham, Troy (April) Graham, Whitney Wyatt and Christopher Clark and three great grandchildren, Colby Graham, Daniel Graham and Colby Wyatt; two sisters, Lee Brannen of Panama City, FL and Oleta (Bob) Baker of Shreveport, LA.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, with visitation from 3:00 - 4:00 pm and service at 4:00 pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, Florida 32504 with Kenneth Bullard officiating.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Clara Bullard and Covenant Hospice for the excellent care given to our mother during her illness.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
