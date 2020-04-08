|
Opal Nell Pouncey
Pensacola - Opal N. Pouncey, 97, of Pensacola passed away on Monday, April 06, 2020. Born Opal Nell Brunson on September 15, 1922 in Geneva County, Alabama to James Leonard Brunson and Mirtie Sconyers Brunson, she was the fifth of six children. Opal was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, J. L. Brunson, Harry Brunson, Graymon Brunson, Robert Brunson; one sister, Addie Wilkes; granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Bowen; and two husbands, Hubert Harrison (father of her children) and Joe Pouncey.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan (Hut) Bowen; two sons, Greg (Michele) Harrison and Gary (Lisa) Harrison; six grandchildren, Dana Bowen, Chris (Kate) Bowen, Tyler (Carleigh) Harrison, Logan Harrison, Chelsea Harrison and Gregory Harrison; four great grandchildren, Justin (Christy) Bowen, Drew (Alicia) Bowen, Hanna Kae Bowen and Harvie Teel Harrison; five great great grandchildren, Grant Bowen, Griffin Bowen, Blair Bowen, Mason Bowen and Regan Bowen.
During her lifetime, Opal worked as a medical tech, a manager at Montgomery Ward, owned a restaurant, was a bank loan officer, and finally went to college and obtained a nursing degree. During her nursing career, Opal found purpose, love, and great satisfaction in caring for babies at Baptist, West Florida, and Sacred Heart Hospitals. After retirement, Opal made Wesley Haven Villa her home for over 14 years. Opal always cherished the many good friends and wonderful memories she made during her years at Wesley Haven.
Opal was a wonderful cook, a great sports fan and an avid walker. She enjoyed reading and she always sought to improve her physical, mental, and spiritual life. She had a wonderful sense of compassion, always putting the needs of others before herself. Opal was a loyal friend to those fortunate to have been part of her journey through life.
Although she has passed from this life, her loving heart and caring spirit will be remembered by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
With respect to Opal's wishes, no services will be held. If desired, a contribution may be made in memory of Opal Pouncey to Methodist Homes, Fountain of Love, 1520 Cooper Hill Road, Birmingham, AL 32510.
The family would like to personally thank Wesley Haven Villa and The Haven of Our Lady of Peace for their love, support, and kindness to Opal over the years.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020