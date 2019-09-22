|
Orpha Inez Swilley
Pensacola - Orpha Inez Swilley, 91 of Pensacola, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Orpha was born July 24, 1928 in Baker, Florida to Earl H. Merritt and Mary Inez Mount Merritt. She taught school with the Escambia County School District for 33 years. Orpha was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pensacola, singing in the Adult Senior Choir and the Sanctuary Choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Merritt; husband, Lloyd King Swilley; sisters, Carzie, Earldeen, Joyce and Donnie.
Survivors include her son, Keith Swilley (Vicki) of Pensacola; daughter, Annette Casey (Bill) of Malakoff, TX; brother, Winston Merritt (Marie) of Baker, FL; four grandchildren, Leah Booth (Jason), Jenna Lyle (David), Lauren Deike (Garrett) and Logan Swilley (Taylor); five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hands or First Baptist Church Library or Music Ministry.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019