Ossie H. Givens "Coach"
Pensacola - Ossie H. "Coach" Givens, 76, of Pensacola, FL went to be in the arms of our loving Father Sept. 5, 2019. He was born on Aug. 19, 1943 in Seminole, AL to the late Thomas E. and Inez Williams Givens.
He was a retired school teacher and had coached the girls basketball team and other sports at Escambia High School, Atmore, AL
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 16 years, Brenda Givens; sons, Mickey (Margaret) Givens and Van (Tonya) Givens; brothers, Thomas and Leon Givens; Brenda's sons, Britt (Debbie) Lockey and Daniel (Kelly) Lockey; grandchildren, Haley, Caden, Aaron, Lani, Gavin, Ella, Valor, and Reagan.
Funeral service to be held at 1PM, Mon. Sept. 9, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Jimmy Roberson officiating. Burial to follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 12noon prior to services.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019