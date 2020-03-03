|
|
Otis LaRue Price
Pensacola - Otis LaRue Price, age 82, Pensacola, Florida passed away of February 29, 2020.
He was employed by the US Navy Civil Service for over twenty years and was a member of the Elks Lodge #2108 for over twenty years as well.
He is preceded in death by his parents, W.L. Price, Sr. & Susie N. Price George; brothers, W.L. Price, Jr., Troy Price and Tona Price.
Otis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Luverta "Lou" Price; sons, Lawrence L. Price (Kathy) and Loren M. Price; grandson, Benjamin M. Price; granddaughter, Audrey M. Price; sister, Linda George Tenney.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM with a graveside service to follow.
The family would like to thank Kindred at Home for their heartfelt care during this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020