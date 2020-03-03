Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Otis LaRue Price


1937 - 2020
Otis LaRue Price Obituary
Otis LaRue Price

Pensacola - Otis LaRue Price, age 82, Pensacola, Florida passed away of February 29, 2020.

He was employed by the US Navy Civil Service for over twenty years and was a member of the Elks Lodge #2108 for over twenty years as well.

He is preceded in death by his parents, W.L. Price, Sr. & Susie N. Price George; brothers, W.L. Price, Jr., Troy Price and Tona Price.

Otis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Luverta "Lou" Price; sons, Lawrence L. Price (Kathy) and Loren M. Price; grandson, Benjamin M. Price; granddaughter, Audrey M. Price; sister, Linda George Tenney.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM with a graveside service to follow.

The family would like to thank Kindred at Home for their heartfelt care during this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
