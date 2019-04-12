|
Otis Leo Hall
Pensacola - Otis Leo Hall was born on March 5, 1951 to the late Ruby Dale Hall and Robert Johnson. "Leo", as he was affectionately called, was born in New Jersey but lived his life mostly in Pensacola, Florida. Leo also lived in Ft Stewart, Ga, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Tallahassee. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Warrington. Leo graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1969. Leo was an Army Veteran and worked at Exxon following his enlistment. Leo resigned from Exxon to start his own business, Capital City Pumps.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Ruby Dale Hall; his father: Robert Johnson; his brother: Ozell Hall, his sister: Rita Bassett (nee Hall). He leaves to cherish his memories, his two sons: Wendall Hall & Marcus Hall (Lillian); three grandchildren: Breonna Hall, Marcus "DEUCE" Hall II, and Lydia Hall; his sister: Cornell Young (nee Hall); three brothers: James Edward Hall (Billy), Harris Ricky Hall, and David Ray Hall; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at First Corinthians Baptist Church on Friday, April 12, 2018 at 10AM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019