|
|
Pamela B. Patterson Watson
Milton - Pamela B. Patterson Watson, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
She was 69 years old, and was the daughter of C.A. and Jeweldine Busbice of West Monroe, Louisiana.
Pam retired from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff Department in 2005 as a Lieutenant. She served with honor and distinction for over thirty years, most notably as a K-9 Officer and as "Officer of the Year" in 1990.
Pam is survived by her devoted husband, Tom Watson; her son, Jimm Patterson and his wife, Sara, and grandchildren, Reagan and Wyatt; and her loving mother, Jeweldine Busbice.
Services and interment will be held at a private family service, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Jonesboro, Louisiana, with Edmunds Funeral Home directing. Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019