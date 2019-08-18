|
Pamela Dawn Espersen Schang
Pensacola - Pamela Dawn Espersen Schang, 48, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was born in Schenectady, NY to Robert and Sharon Espersen on September 25, 1970. Pam was the office manager for a specialized hardware company. She liked country living with her family, was a great cook, and devoted wife and mother and was a person who liked boiled peanuts. She had a laugh that was contagious, always had a smile and was excited about her life. Her daughter was the light of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband, John P. Schang; daughter, Isabella Hope; parents, Robert and Sharon Espersen; brother, Eric D. Espersen (Dee-Jay); nephews, Daniel (Marrie) and Alexander; mother-in-law, Carolyn Schang and many aunts and uncles. Pam also leaves behind her special best friend since childhood, Pamela Towner and her daughters, Amanda and Danielle.
Visitation will be held 11:00am until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00noon Monday, August 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Pensacola with Dr. Henry Roberts and Rev. Ken Autrey officiating. A reception will follow in the Wright Place. Interment will take place at Bayview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Pam's name may be given to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (www.crohscolitisfoundation.org) or (800-932-2423 option 1) or the Living Trust of First United Methodist Church, 6 East Wright Street, Pensacola, FL 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019