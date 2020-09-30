Pat O. Kinch
Palatka - Pat Odell Freeman Kinch, 79, of Palatka, passed away on September 24, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. Born in Pensacola to Wade Odell Freeman and Moleta Eva Parker Freeman, she had resided in Putnam County since 1983 moving here from San Diego, California. Pat earned her MBA degree in Flagstaff, Arizona and had been a teacher in the public school systems in Valley Center, California and in Putnam County, Florida. She had attended the Palatka Seventh Day Adventist Church and was an animal lover.
Pat is survived by a daughter, Michelle Renee' Russo-Brown of St. Augustine and a grandson, Holden Gage Russo of St. Augustine. She is also survived by the W.L. Jones and Warwick families in Palatka.
Private entombment for Pat was on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Palatka Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Pat's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.