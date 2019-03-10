|
Patricia "Patti" Ann Bunyan Burgess
Plainfield, IN - Patricia "Patti" Ann Bunyan Burgess, of Plainfield, IN, passed away February 28, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Patti was born May 14, 1944, in Meridian, Mississippi. Her favorite pastime was doing research on her family's history. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University. Patti retired after many years of service, working for AT&T Indiana Bell. She received numerous awards during her tenure there. Patti's family was the thirteenth family to be stationed in Japan after World War II, where her father was transferred while serving in the USAF.
She is preceded in death by one grandchild, her parents John and Ruby "Kelly" Bunyan, of Navarre, FL; one brother, Michael Bunyan, of Holley, FL; her paternal grandparents Richard and Margaret Bunyan, of Pittsburgh, PA, and her maternal grandparents James Charles and Kate "Holladay" Kelly, of Troy, AL.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael D. Burgess; one son, Michael T. (Hana) Burgess; one granddaughter Marlene Burgess, all of Plainfield, IN; two brothers: Richard (Gloria) and Paul Bunyan, both of Havana, FL; two sisters: Margaret (Uve) Bauer, of Pottstown, PA and Kathleen Passmore, of Navarre, FL; brother-in-law Ken (Virginia) Scott, of Indianapolis; numerous nieces and nephews;
Patti's Celebration of Life and funeral service will be announced at a later day.
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home of Plainfield, IN, will be In charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019